Ossian looking for volunteers to help build playground

OSSIAN, Ind. (WANE) —The town of Ossian is ready to open it’s the newest addition to their park.

However, they could use some help getting it ready.

“This park is truly a culmination of public, private partnership,” Ossian Town Council president Josh Barkley said. “Many people over the years have volunteer to raise money for the park. The ground was donated. We just felt that we had enough people involved and have shown enough interest that we could do this as a community project verses hiring.”

Ossian is looking for volunteers to help lend a hand on Saturday, Nov. 7 to help build a new playground at Archbold Wilson Park, a 60-acre property near Ossian Elementary School.



A view of what the playground will look like when complete.

Starting at 8 a.m. volunteers will start putting all the parts and pieces together of the playground.

“None of us involved have ever built a playground,” Barkley said. “I’ve been involved in building many projects over the years but have never done a playground. So I’m sure it’s going to take us a little longer.”

The playground will be the newest addition to Ossian’s Archbold Wilson Park. Over the years the park has grown and now includes a walking track, disc course, skate park and nature walk. The park also is nearing the end of work on a new built amphitheater and pavilion.

Barkley says he hopes that with enough volunteers the playground will be complete within the next month.

“Ossian has always been a great place to live and raise our families,” Barkley said. “We’ve had good parks over the years but we are also just trying to expand our parks and give our children and our youth and give the public more things to in the area.”