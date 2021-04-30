Organization helping girls wanting to go to prom get the dress of their dreams

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A organization is helping girls throughout Northeast Indiana go to prom in the dresses of their dreams. From this Day Forward is a faith based non profit that helps people who are struggling plan and prepare for special events.

The organization offers decoration rental, day of coordination, and planning help for brides. The boutique located at 14625 Lima Road has many bridal gowns and formal wear including shoes, purses and jewelry.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, funds have been limited for many families. Since prom was canceled last year, From This Day Forward wanted to ensure that girls attending this year were able to.

“We have tons of dresses that are looking for their next adventure. We also have several racks that are hopefully going to be outside if the weather’s nice. They’re just $5. All of the proceeds from these dresses go right back in towards our organization as a fundraiser because we are all volunteers here,” Heather Krempel, executive director of From This Day Forward says.

The sale continues tomorrow from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Many dresses are available for graduation, birthdays and other special events. The organization is celebrating five years in August of this year. It was started by a mother and daughter who saw a need throughout the community.

From This Day Forward believes by mentoring, educating and connecting individuals to resources during the planning process of events, healthier relationships within the community can be built.

“We want them to focus on their relationship, it deserves to be celebrated,” Krempel says.

More information on the organization, hours, and how to get involved can be found on their website.