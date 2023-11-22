PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Oregon mother has been found guilty on three charges for using alternative medicine like CBD oil to treat her daughter’s liver cancer, and for keeping the teenager away from scheduled surgery.

Wilsonville resident Christina Dixon, 39, was first indicted in 2019 after she and daughter Kylee Dixon — who was 13 at the time — failed to show up for a medical procedure scheduled for June 6.

Officials declared Kylee Dixon a ward of the state, and ordered Christina Dixon to bring the teen to the Oregon Department of Human Services.

A 2019 photo shows Christine Gale and her daughter Kylee Dixon. (Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

During the early phases of authorities’ search for the mother and daughter, investigators believed they were somewhere along the Oregon Coast. But on June 13, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office announced that Christina Dixon and Kylee Dixon were found in the Longhorn Casino and Hotel in Las Vegas. The teen was taken into protective custody that same day.

Later in June, demonstrators gathered in Portland’s Pioneer Courthouse Square to show support for the Dixons.

One rally attendee, who described herself as a family friend, said that Christina’s research on Kylee’s medical condition introduced her to a “naturopathic doctor.” The family friend claimed that the new doctor prescribed the teen with a regimen that shrunk her liver tumor to 10% of its original size.

According to the American Cancer Society, researchers have conducted early clinical trials on CBD’s affect on cancer treatment — and there are more studies underway.

“While the studies so far have shown that cannabinoids can be safe in treating cancer, they do not show that they help control or cure the disease,” ACS said.

Dixon was officially booked into the Clackamas County Jail in August 2019, after turning herself in to police.

Dixon was convicted on Nov. 17 of first-degree custodial interference and two counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment.

On Sunday, Dixon requested that the court delay her sentencing as she searches for a new attorney to represent her case. The sentencing is now scheduled on Dec. 8.