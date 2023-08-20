FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Open Streets Fort Wayne is putting on its annual block party with over 100 activities to explore stretched along nearly 25 blocks in downtown Fort Wayne.

The event is free and is providing a safe space to walk, bike, or get involved with the community.

There are new activities along with returning favorites including face painting, kayak paddling lessons, tractor rides, Dumpster Drummers, and so much more. With the theme of “Beat on the Street”, there will also be musical performances along the way.

ARCH will be offering historical tours and the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory will be offering yoga at 1 p.m.

The event will start today at 12 p.m. and will run until 4 p.m.