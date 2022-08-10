Dip, dunk or drizzle? That’s what Wendy’s is asking fans about its newest breakfast offering, Homestyle French Toast Sticks.

The sticks are the first sweet item on the fast food chain’s breakfast menu, which launched in March of 2020.

French toast lovers can order the sticks in a 4-piece or 6-piece size, either a la carte or part of a combo with seasoned potatoes and a beverage.

“Each bite of Homestyle French Toast Sticks delivers a mouthful of flavor striking the perfect balance of a soft, custardy interior and crisp, golden-brown crust with delicious notes of vanilla,” reads a description in a Wendy’s release.

Fans can pair this classic breakfast option with a new syrup dip with notes of maple to complement the flavor profile.

“The Homestyle French Toast Sticks play into sweetness – a space we’ve mastered– to balance out our savory morning flavors. The piping hot pillowy French Toast Sticks and golden syrup dip are the perfect way to take your breakfast game to the next level,” said John Li, vice president of Culinary Innovation at Wendy’s.

The French toast sticks will be available in-restaurant and on the Wendy’s app beginning August 15.