FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – They first met last year, over the internet.

The girl wrote in her journal that they found each other on a popular video chatting app, and shortly thereafter they began sexting.

She told the man she was 12-years-old; he told her he was 19.

Months later, he began making the trek from his home in Peru and parking his car near her Aboite area home so they could meet in real life.

The last time he did, though, police were waiting.

Allen County prosecutors on Thursday charged 23-year-old Zane T.G. Smith with two felony counts of child molesting, one count of child molesting where the victim is under 14 years old, a count of child solicitation and a count of dissemination of matter harmful to minors.

Investigators were first alerted about the relationship this past December, according to Allen Superior Court documents. The girl told investigators she met Smith online in February 2021.

That summer he began coming to Fort Wayne. At first he came during the day. Then he started coming at night, parking near her house. She’d sneak out to meet him, according to court documents.

Sex acts would be performed in the car and when they weren’t together Smith is accused of pressuring her to send him explicit photos, according to court documents.

An Allen County Sheriff’s detective submitted a search warrant to a popular chat app the two used to communicate to receive information about Smith’s account.

That information came early last month, showing Smith was using the app near the girl’s home several times that aligned with the dates she met him, according to court documents.

An officer with an FBI task force then took over the account the girl used to message Smith and reached out to him, impersonating her.

Smith sent several explicit messages to the agent, and then agreed to meet again. When he got out of his car in her housing addition, police were there to take him into custody.

Smith posted $72,500 bond but is on monitored release, meaning he must report to court officials regularly. He is due in court for his initial hearing Monday.