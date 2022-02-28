

Kahlo Jones, Alex Coak

Once they got a wallet, some odds and ends and some tools; another time they got a phone worth about $100. Sometimes they posted these items for sale online. One even posed with a stolen item and once even with the gun.

Now, they might get multiple years in prison.

Alex M. Coak, 20, and Kahlo A. Jones, 21, are accused of planning two armed robberies between December and February in which their modus operandi was to surprise unsuspecting people in cars, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents.

The first robbery came Dec. 11.

A pregnant woman set up a meeting with Coak through Facebook to sell him her red Apple iPhone. She brought her 2-year-old son and boyfriend to the meeting, and after arriving in her car she watched as Coak and Jones approached.

When she rolled down her window, Jones had a semi-automatic handgun with a red laser under the barrel pointed at her. The two men then took the woman’s phone, according to court documents.

Later, police would find a video of Coak holding the same handgun – which turned out to be stolen from someone else – and a photo of him with the woman’s red phone.

Even later, records would show he hawked the phone for a little over $100, according to court documents.

The second robbery came on Feb. 2.

During that one, a man went to pick up his girlfriend who he had met on Facebook to help her move items from her home. When he arrived she had who she described as her “cousin,” Jones, with her, according to court documents.

At one point the woman left the car and Jones put a kitchen knife to the man’s throat. Coak then entered the car with another knife and took over the driver’s seat, according to court records.

They eventually took the man’s wallet and forced him out the car. His car was eventually recovered, minus some tools and other goods inside – photos of which police found on a Facebook page associated with Coak, according to court documents.

Coak and Jones are both facing two felony counts of armed robbery.

Coak is facing two counts of criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon and two counts of auto theft; Jones is facing one count each of those charges.