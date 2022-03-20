FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One woman is dead after a shooting Saturday night.

Just after 11:00 PM, Fort Wayne Police responded to the 2100 block of Chartwell Drive on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, the found a woman victim inside an apartment suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest. She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

An initial investigation indicates the woman was inside her apartment when the suspect opened the back door and began firing gunshots into the apartment.

Officers searched the area speaking to neighbors.

The incident remains under investigation by the City of Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Anyone with information is encouraged to call crime stoppers at 436-7867 or use the free “P3 Tips” app.