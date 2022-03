FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A person was able to escape a house fire safely on Fort Wayne’s northside early Tuesday morning.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department were called to the 3000 block of Seafarer Cove just before 3 a. m. When they arrived, they found smoke in the basement and a small fire in an exterior wall.

The fire was under control in less than 20 minutes.

The occupant self evacuated and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.