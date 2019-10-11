One person dead after box truck crashes into house

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department says one man is dead after he crashed a box truck into a house Thursday.

According to the department, the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of U.S. 20 near State Road 1.

The sheriff’s department said that the truck had been traveling eastbound when it crossed onto the north side of the road, crashing into an abandon house and pinning the driver, Randy Aldridge, 51, Jay, Florida.

While first responders were attempting to free Aldridge, he told them that he had blacked out for an unknown reason. Once he was freed, authorities took him to an area hospital where he later died from traumatic chest injuries sustained in the crash.

Police said Aldridge was wearing a seat belt then he crashed.

No one else was hurt in the crash, and the department said that they don’t believe alcohol was a factor as they continue to investigate the incident.