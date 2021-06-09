One of 11 in the US; Turnstone training site open for Olympic and Paralympic athletes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Olympics and Paralympics movement has come together as one. A flag was raised Wednesday morning at Turnstone welcoming the Olympic rings to Fort Wayne.

Mayor Tom Henry, representatives from Turnstone, the United States Association of Blind Athletes and the United State Men’s and Women’s goalball athletes joined together. Athletes with disabilities are now treated at the same level as Olympic athletes. This involves training opportunities, prize money, and other supports that come from the Olympic committee.

“We’re one of only 11 training sites in the United States and we’re recognized as one of the premiere facilities with the various services and the support that not only Turnstone provides but Parkview Sports Medicine and the community in general. The way we support the team has made the team feel very comfortable being here and very much feel the fabric of the community,” Mike Musheff, CEO of Turnstone says.

Turnstone is one of the 11 both Olympic and Paralympic training sites. The men’s and women’s goalball team members were announced at the event. The members will compete in the Tokyo Olympics in August. One of them being an athlete from Huntington.