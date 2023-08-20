Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) – A single person has life threatening injuries following a crash that happened Sunday morning at approximately 2:55AM. The Fort Wayne Police Department confirms first responders were called to the intersection of Smith Road and Engle Road shortly before 3AM on Sunday August 20TH following reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.

Map of the intersection of Engle Road and Smith road in Fort Wayne

Information is currently limited. Fort Wayne Police do confirm the yet-unidentified pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital with life threatening injuries. This is a developing story.