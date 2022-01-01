One dead after single vehicle crash into tree

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One person is dead after crashing a pickup truck into a tree Saturday morning.

The Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 1200 block of Kensington Boulevard, in reference to a vehicle crash with injuries. Witnesses say a pickup truck hit a tree.

Offices arrived and found a pickup truck with heavy damage to the front. Paramedics pronounced the driver of the truck dead at the scene. That driver was the only person in the vehicle.

Preliminary information indicates the pickup truck was traveling southbound on Kensington Boulevard when it left the roadway and hit a tree. Investigators confirmed speed was a contributing factor in the crash. They were unable to determine if alcohol was a contributing factor.

The identity of the driver has not been released yet. This incident remains under investigation by the City of Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Coroner’s Office, and the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. The Allen County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim.