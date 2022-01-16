One dead after LaGrange County toll road crash

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A man is dead after a car crash on a toll road near the Indiana-Michigan state line.

Saturday night around 8:30 p.m., troopers from the Indiana State Police Toll Road Post responded to a one-car crash near the 128-mile marker on the I-80/90 Toll Road in LaGrange County.

When troopers got to the scene, they found a heavily damaged 2014 Buick Enclave, driven by Daniel Olson, 67, of Sturgis, Michigan, on the shoulder of the westbound lanes.

The investigation revealed Olson had initially been traveling eastbound on I-80/90. For an unknown reason, Olson’s car hit the right guardrail in the area of the 128-mile marker, then crossed through the grass median and struck the left guardrail of the westbound lanes. After striking that second guardrail, the car crossed the lanes once again and crashed into the right westbound guardrails for a second time, causing the vehicle to roll over and come to rest on the westbound shoulder.

Troopers then found the body of the registered owner, lying unresponsive in the ditch. LaGrange County EMS Personnel arrived on the scene to assist, but life-saving measures were unsuccessful. Olson was pronounced dead at the scene by the LaGrange County Coroner.

Olson was identified as the driver and he was the only person in the car at the time of the crash. He did not have a seatbelt on, and as a result, was thrown from the car during the crash.

There was no immediate evidence to suggest that alcohol or drugs were involved. The LaGrange County Coroner’s office has scheduled an autopsy to be performed.