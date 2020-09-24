One adult, 3 children rescued from house fire in Southwest Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WAN) — An adult and three children are recovering after being rescued from a house fire early Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded to the 3800 block of Chancery Place on a report of a structure fire at 4:48 a.m. That’s near Coventry Lane and Aboite Center Road.

According to a release sent by the Fort Wayne Fire Department, the first arriving FWFD crews focused on searching for victims in the home. They found one adult and three children and got them out of the house.

Several Fort Wayne and Allen County Police units assisted with providing care to victims on the scene. Four Three Rivers Ambulance Authority units also provided patient care and transport.

A fire in the living room was then extinguished. The fire was declared under control around 5:10 a.m.

The home suffered moderate smoke and fire damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.