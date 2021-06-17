Ohio’s State of Emergency will be lifted Friday; here’s what it means

COLUMBUS (WJW) – Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday morning that the State of Emergency in Ohio enacted at the beginning of the pandemic would be rescinded on Friday, June 18.

“It’s time for that to end,” he said in a press conference.

The governor said for the most part, people won’t see much change regarding the order being dropped.

He says that was opened up to cut through the red tape in some supply chain issues regarding PPE and other essential items, especially in the beginning of the pandemic.

Ohio has been in a State of Emergency since March of 2020.

The governor says lifting the State of Emergency is just practical at this point.

“This is kind of the last thing to be dealth with,” he shared.

He says they do not believe it will impact the emergency food assistance program.

However, he reminded people that the threat of COVID remains.

“We still are losing people every day to COVID,” he said, urging people again to get vaccinated.

“Our numbers are down and that is being driven by people who are vaccinated,” the governor shared.

The governor said we’re losing an average of 10 people a day in Ohio due to coronavirus.

Overall, the state’s vaccination rate is about 47%, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The governor broke that down in age groups. He says kids between 12 and 17 have a vaccinations rate of 54%.

It’s a little higher for people over 18 at 57.6%.

Those numbers don’t include Ohio residents who were vaccinated in other states or Ohio’s VA system.