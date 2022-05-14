FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Ohio State head men’s basketball coach Chris Holtmann served as the keynote speaker during Saturday’s ‘Be the Edge Men’s Breakfast’ at The Impact Center.

Sunday’s breakfast was meant to empower men to be leaders in their homes, workplace and community.

Prior to his current job at Ohio State, Holtmann got his coaching start in Fort Wayne as an assistant basketball coach at Snider High School. Holtmann reflected on his days in Fort Wayne and how those experiences shaped him into the man he is today.