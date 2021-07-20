Ohio state agency: Guards used excessive force before inmate died

In this image made from video provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, prison guards escort Michael McDaniel, 55, in white shirt on the ground, to the medical facility at the Correctional Reception Center in Orient, Ohio. Investigative findings released Tuesday, July 20, 2021, found at least six Ohio prison guards used excessive and unjustified force against McDaniel in February, resulting in his death. Security footage released by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction showed McDaniel collapsing or being forcibly taken down to the floor at least 16 times before he was pronounced dead. (Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s correctional agency says at least five prison guards used excessive and unjustified force against a Black inmate before he was pronounced dead in February.

Security footage released Tuesday by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction showed 55-year-old Michael McDaniel’s encounter with guards at the Correctional Reception Center in a Columbus suburb.

The Franklin County Coroner’s office had declared McDaniel’s death a homicide and ruled the cause of death as “stress-induced sudden cardiac death.”

The investigation has been sent to the Pickaway County prosecutor for a decision on charges. A request for comment was left with the Ohio Civil Service Employees Association.