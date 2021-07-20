Ohio state agency: Guards used excessive force before inmate died

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s correctional agency says at least five prison guards used excessive and unjustified force against a Black inmate before he was pronounced dead in February.
Security footage released Tuesday by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction showed 55-year-old Michael McDaniel’s encounter with guards at the Correctional Reception Center in a Columbus suburb.
The Franklin County Coroner’s office had declared McDaniel’s death a homicide and ruled the cause of death as “stress-induced sudden cardiac death.”
The investigation has been sent to the Pickaway County prosecutor for a decision on charges. A request for comment was left with the Ohio Civil Service Employees Association.
