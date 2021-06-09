Ohio sisters accused of shooting homeless with BB gun turn themselves in to police

CINCINNATI (WJW) — Two sisters accused of shooting at homeless people with a BB gun in Cincinnati turned themselves in to police on Monday.
At least four people were shot with a BB gun in the early-morning hours of June 3 in the downtown and Over-the-Rhine areas, Cincinnati police said. Investigators released surveillance video showing a car pull up to the victims.
At least two people are visible in the footage holding an air rifle out of the car window at different times.
Brittany Hopper, 29, and Kelsey Hopper, 28, were charged with three counts of assault. Police said there was a third person in the vehicle.
The police department said it located the car, which had been spray-painted.
“This ‘custom’ paint job didn’t have anyone fooled,” Cincinnati police said. “The hood of the car used in the crime had been spray-painted but was still very recognizable to the public.”
Tips from the public played a large role in the arrests.