Ohio sheriff’s deputies pull over Amish buggy with stereo system

NORTH BLOOMFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Deputies said they pulled over an Amish buggy complete with alcohol and a stereo system early Sunday morning.

Just before 1 a.m., Trumbull County sheriff’s deputies said they saw two Amish men drinking alcohol while riding on the back of a horse and buggy.

The deputies said there was a 12-pack of Michelob Ultra on top of the buggy.

They pulled the buggy over at Donley and Mahan Parker Roads in North Bloomfield, Ohio.

Deputies said the people riding in it ran out into the trees while the horse continued down the road.

There were several open bottles of alcohol in the buggy, as well as a radio sound system, deputies said.

The buggy was towed and deputies found someone to take care of the horse until the owner comes forward.