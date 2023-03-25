FULTON COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – One man is dead after his truck went off the road and struck a tree, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Around 3:58 p.m. Saturday, 59-year-old Scott Berger Sr. was traveling northbound on County Road 2 near County Road C in Fulton County, Swan Creek Township, in his GMC Sierra when he suddenly ran off the road. The vehicle struck a mailbox, made it back onto the road and soon veered back off the road, this time colliding into a tree.

Berger was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.