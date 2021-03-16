Ohio lowers age limit for vaccine to 16 years old and up starting March 29

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has announced the coronavirus vaccine will be available for anyone over the age of 16 by month’s end.

𝗢𝗵𝗶𝗼 𝗩𝗮𝗰𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗘𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗶𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲: It's a moral imperative that we move as quickly as we can to vaccinate all Ohioans who wish to be vaccinated. We expect a significant increase in vaccines coming to Ohio soon, so we will expand vaccine eligibility. ⬇ pic.twitter.com/jjFXtMhtf4 — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 16, 2021

The governor says the expansion is warranted with a significant increase in vaccine doses expected soon. DeWine said Tuesday that people 40 and older will be eligible beginning Friday, along with people suffering from cancer, heart disease, and obesity. Anyone 16 and older will be eligible for the vaccine on March 29.

The governor says there is a moral imperative to move as quickly as possible to vaccinate all Ohioans who want a shot.