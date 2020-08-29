Ohio high school football fans adapt to the 2020 game plan

EDGERTON, Ind. (WANE) – Week one of Ohio regular season high school football kicked off Friday night – although the experience isn’t the same this year, the Edgerton community is just happy football is back.

“We’re really excited, it’s not perfectly orchestrated with the amount of fans we’re allowed to have here,” said Kermit Riehle, Edgerton’s superintendent. “But, the bottom line is the kids get to play and that’s the positive in all of this.”

On Friday night the Edgerton Bulldogs fell to the Hicksville Aces 22-14.

According to the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA), by order of the Ohio Department of Health, only 15% of each stadium’s permanent seating capacity may be admitted into each game. OHSAA’s website also says players, coaches, officials, cheerleaders, band members, game workers and media do not count toward that 15% capacity.

Riehle said that at Edgerton’s stadium that number is “in the neighborhood of 150 people.” On Friday, each football player and cheerleader, from both Edgerton and Hicksville, received two tickets to give out. Home team band members also received two tickets, however, away bands in the conference have decided not to travel.

Not being able to get their hands on a ticket didn’t stop fans from being able to watch the game. All Edgerton games this season are live streamed on YouTube. Other fans decided to watch from their tailgates or fold up chairs from outside of the stadium.

“We still enjoy it, we just do it from outside the fence this time,” said Ashlee Simerly, a Bulldog fan. “The most important thing is just to be there for the kids and regardless of weather we have to be inside or not we’re going to be here for the kids and support the community.”

Riehle explained that outside of the stadium’s fence is actually not the district’s property, therefore it is public access.

“We anticipated that we would have many that could not come in, that would be a part of the campus area outside the fence,” Riehle said. “In our small town the events that take place at our school become our social calendar so it’s not easy for parents or grandparents or extended family to have to stay home.”

To keep everyone safe inside of the stadium, all fans are required to wear masks and social distance, as some seats were taped off. Halftime was also shortened from 20 minutes to 10.

“The bottom line is we’re trying to provide the best environment we can for our athletes based on what the government and Department of Health is telling us,” said Riehle.