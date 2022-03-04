COLUMBUS, Ohio (WANE)–Governor Mike DeWine today offered advice and resources to Ohioans who want to help with the humanitarian disaster in Ukraine caused by Vladimir Putin’s actions.

“Seeing images of hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing their homes is heartbreaking; and many Ohioans are looking for ways to help,” said Governor DeWine. “Unfortunately, scammers are quick to exploit people’s generosity and goodwill. Just a few extra minutes of research can help ensure contributions will be used for their intended purpose.”

Governor DeWine asks that donors double-check requests before donating to ensure that their contributions are put to good use. For example:

Don’t just go by a charity’s name. Many fraudulent charities use names that sound legitimate.

Don’t assume a charity recommendation has been vetted. Do some research on the charity.

Research charities using the Ohio Attorney General’s Office website and other resources.

To learn more about an organization’s programs and expenses, look at its IRS Form 990, which is available here.

Determine the best way to help. A charity may prefer monetary donations rather than donated goods. For fundraisers, it would be better to contact the organization in advance to determine how to properly collect donations.

Be aware that some of the calls are from for-profit organizations that are paid to collect donations. These licensed solicitors are required to disclose how much of the donation will go to the charity if asked. They must also provide proof of their identity.

Signs of a potential charity scam include:

High-pressure tactics.

No details about how contributions will be used.

No written information about the charity, its mission, or how it operates.

Requests for payment to an individual, rather than an organization.

Someone who offers to pick up donations immediately.

Requests for donations via cash or gift card.

Callers who request funds but refuse to identify themselves or provide written information about the cause.

To help out the on-going humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, donate to these reputable charities: