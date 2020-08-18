Ohio governor to announce plan for high school sports

FILE— In this file photo from April 15, 2020, Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, left, and Gov. Mike DeWine, walk into their daily coronavirus news conference at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. Husted, a former University of Dayton football player, has been advocating that fall high school sports proceed during the coronavirus pandemic. He tweeted Aug. 10 that good results can’t be expected when sports are taken away from young people. Husted’s comments come as Gov. DeWine is expected to announce his plans for sports on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (Doral Chenoweth/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is ready to announce his plan for fall high school sports during the coronavirus pandemic. He’ll do so at his coronavirus update news conference Tuesday afternoon.

The governor has hinted that sports will go ahead with restrictions and many decisions left up to parents, schools and local health departments.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association also suggested last week that sports will go on. DeWine’s announcement on Tuesday comes as practice is underway at some schools and suspended at others out of concerns over the coronavirus.

Ohio’s largest district, Columbus, suspended school sports and extracurricular activities as of Friday.

