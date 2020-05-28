Ohio Governor gets help from the National Guard to increase COVID-19 testing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – “We need to stay focused so we don’t fall back.” That’s what Ohio Governor Mike DeWine told WANE 15’s Terra Brantley during a Skype interview Wednesday.

Governor DeWine said with most restrictions now lifted he’s urging residents to remain vigilant and follow safety precautions. One of his greatest concerns is the need for more COVID-19 testing.

“We’re working hard to ramp up the testing. We’re making progress,” said DeWine. “We’re now testing eight to nine thousand people a day but we need to double that. We have a pathway to do that so we are prepared as we can be.” That pathway involves assistance from the military. Governor DeWine said starting Monday, June 1, the National Guard will help with coronavirus testing at nursing homes across the state. DeWine said Ohio has 960 nursing homes, many of which have a history of COVID-19.

Governor DeWine said both he and Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb worked together to coordinate the launch dates for their stay at home mandates a few months ago. Both orders began early in the fourth week of March. DeWine said now that restrictions are being lifted, following safety guidelines and taking personal responsibility is crucial to staying on track.

“I talk with your governor a lot and exchange ideas and information,” said DeWine. “Both Indiana and Ohio, we’re trying to get our economies back up, open our businesses and get people back to work. But at the same time, keep people very safe. What Ohioans do, what Hoosiers do is really going to determine whether we see a big spike and will have to pull back. The last thing any of us want to do is to pull back and say oh no, we’ve got to close this or we’ve got to close that. That is not what we want to do. So to get through this we’ve got to stay focused.”

According to the Ohio Department of Health, Ohio has a little more than 33-thousand COVID-19 cases. More than two-thousand people have died. Numbers from the Indiana State Department of Health are similar with more than 32-thousand cases and about 19-hundred deaths in the Hoosier state.