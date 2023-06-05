(WANE) — Those with cellular service through AT&T may be struggling to use there cellular data and even call 911, and they are not alone.

David Bubb, executive director of Consolidated Communications Partnership, the dispatch center for Fort Wayne and Allen County, told WANE 15 the AT&T 911 Mobility Center has reported that service issues started at approximately 12:30 p.m.

Bubb said the service issues are affecting several cities in Allen County and the surrounding area.

Although Bubb said AT&T customers may not be able to call 911, he suggested texting 911 as an effective alternative until the issues have been fixed.

AT&T is working to resolve the issue, and Bubb said he will provide an update when the issues have been resolved.