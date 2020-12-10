Officers go on a shopping spree for Kops for Kids

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police Officers helped with some holiday shopping on Thursday.

The annual Kops for Kids event took place at the Meijer on Maysville Road. This year the event was different and officers shopped for individuals without children. It is still an event officers look forward to each year.

In November, the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 14 said Thursday that the annual Kops for Kids program was canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic but created the event on Thursday afternoon last minute. On Thursday they shopped for over 40 people and 18 families.

Kops for Kids is sponsored by the local Fraternal Order of Police and has been an annual event for more than twenty years.