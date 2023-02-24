VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A Vermillion County Sheriff’s Deputy has been shot and a suspect flown to Indianapolis with gunshot wounds after an officer-involved shooting Friday night in Vermillion County.

According to Sgt. Matt Ames with the Indiana State Police, At approximately 6:55 p.m. Danville, Illinois police officers attempted to make a traffic stop of a vehicle. After running the license plate it was determined that the driver was wanted for attempted murder.

A pursuit began and traveled from Illinois into Indiana onto State Road 63 and several county roads. Ames said the vehicle stopped at 1400 West and 700 South near Dana, Indiana.

As the vehicle came to a stop the male suspect stepped out of the vehicle and fired at the sheriff’s deputy, striking him in the leg.

Ames identified the shot deputy as Joey Wilson. Wilson has worked with the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office for 5 years.

Ames said the suspect then jumped a nearby fence and ran into a barn. Inside the barn, the suspect reportedly started a farm truck and drove through the barn doors.

Officers fired at the truck, striking the suspect. Ames said medical aid was immediately rendered to the suspect and he was taken to Union Hospital in Clinton, Indiana. The suspect was then flown by helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment.

No word on the severity or current condition of the suspect.

Image from the scene (WTWO)

Deputy Wilson is reportedly dealing with non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital and is scheduled to have surgery tomorrow.

Indiana State Police will handle the continuing investigation. No more information was available at this time.

This is a developing story, follow MyWabashValley.com for updates as they become available.

Sgt. Ames spoke to WTWO’s Terry Craig live, view the interview below:

Original: Earlier this evening there was an officer-involved shooting with a suspect near Dana, Indiana.

According to Sgt. Matt Ames with Indiana State Police, the officer was being transported to the hospital.

He also said the suspect is in custody.

The incident took place in the area of State Road 71 and County Road 700 South.

The status of the officer and the suspect isn’t known at this time.

