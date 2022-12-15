WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – Purdue will be without several top playmakers for the upcoming Citrus Bowl against LSU.

Quarterback Aidan O’Connell, wideout Charlie Jones and Payne Durham announced on social media that they will opt out of the Jan. 2 bowl game. All three offensive playmakers earned all-Big Ten honors to lead the Boilermakers to a Big Ten West Division title.

Interim coach Brian Brohm will lead Purdue in January’s bowl game, despite already naming Ryan Walters as the new head coach. Purdue also announced Thursday that former Super Bowl champion quarterback Drew Brees will serve as an interim assistant coach while the program transitions to Walters.