Notre Dame lab violated animal welfare laws in study on mice

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (South Bend Tribune) — Researchers at the University of Notre Dame violated the federal animal welfare policy last year, according to documents the school filed with a federal agency saying that mice were found in a campus laboratory with missing limbs and another rodent was intentionally hit against a table.

The South Bend Tribune reports that those documents, including letters and reports from university research administrators to the federal Office of Laboratory Animal Welfare, were obtained and released to media outlets by the animal advocacy group Stop Animal Exploitation Now.

A university spokesman told the South Bend Tribune that officials promptly addressed the violations when they were informed of them and followed all reporting protocols.

