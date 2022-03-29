FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)–The FIRST Robotics Tippecanoe District Competition took place this past weekend, and two local teams made it to the top.

Huntington County 4-H Robotics Team 1501 T.H.R.U.S.T. and Team 4982 Olympus Robotics from Homestead High School beat out the competition with their four-foot-tall, 125-pound robots that competed against 39 other teams on a basketball court sized field.

This was Olympus Robotics first ever district event win and the team also took home the Creativity Award, which FIRST Robotics describes as, “an award that celebrates the creativity that enhances the strategy of play and was intentionally designed and not discovered.”

Both teams advance to the state championships, which will take place on April 15-16.