Northeast Fort Wayne home damaged in garage fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Northeast Fort Wayne home was damaged after catching on fire Thursday afternoon.

It happened in the 6000 block of Cherbourg Drive around 2:20 p.m. Officials at the scene say the fire started in the garage and took off a large portion of the roof.

The fire was contained to the garage, but other parts of the house were damaged from the smoke.

Two kids and a dog self evacuated before the fire department arrived. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

