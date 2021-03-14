No one injured after late night fire Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Fire Department was called to a home at 1901 E. Pontiac just after 10 p.m. Saturday night. No one was inside at the time of the fire.

Crews arrived to find smoke in multiple locations throughout the two story home. Once inside, firefighters found a working fire. After searching the home and finding no one inside, the fire was quickly put out.

Large amounts of items were found stacked throughout several rooms on the first floor which made it difficult to put out the fire.

No one was injured, this fire is still under investigation.