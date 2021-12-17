No more overdue book fines for Allen County Public Library cardholders 17 and under

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Allen County Public Library announced it is doing away with overdue fines and fees for cardholders age 17 and under. Approved by the Library’s Board of Trustees at its December 16 meeting, effective January 3, 2022 ACPL will erase all fines and fees from the accounts of minors. In addition, cardholders age 17 and

under will no longer accumulate fines and fees for overdue materials.

Those cardholders will continue to be responsible for fees related to lost or damaged

library materials.

This follows ACPL’s Fresh Start campaign last summer, which waived existing fines and fees that had accumulated on youth’s library accounts prior to June 3, 2021.

“I am absolutely thrilled the Board agreed unanimously to this policy change. It’s a major step toward increasing access and removing barriers for youth,” said Executive Director Susan Baier.

Library cardholders do not need to take action to erase existing fines and fees related to overdue items. Those will be cleared from youth accounts at start of business January 3. Fines and fees related to lost or damaged items will remain in place.

For more information about the library going fine free for children age 17 and younger, patrons can call (260) 421-1200 or visit a local ACPL branch.