FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A fire Wednesday morning badly damaged a house off of Cortland Avenue.

It started just before 3:30 a.m. at a home on the 2500 block of Courtland Avenue near West State Boulevard and Wells Street.

When crews arrived smoke and flames were coming from the roof and the front of the house.

It took around 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

All residents safely self evacuated and no injuries were reported.