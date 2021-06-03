‘No amount of justice will heal the pain’: Family of quadruple killing victims continue to mourn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Family members of the victims from a heinous killing that left a mother and her three youngest children dead are still in shock and trying to process the events that took place.

Sarah Nicole Zent, 26 and her children Carter Mathew Zent, 5; Ashton Duwayne Zent, 3; and 2-year-old Aubree Christine Zent were found dead in thier home Wednesday morning. The Allen County Corner’s office ruled that the three children died from multiple stab wounds while the mother died from strangulation and stab wounds.

Family members of the victims told WANE 15’s Briana Brownlee they simply can’t find the words and don’t know what to say.

“Sarah was a kind person who would help anyone if she could. She always put her kids above anything else. She loved her babies. All five of them,” stated Savannah Guin, cousin to Zent. “She faced many struggles as a teen mom and young mother and has always come out swinging for her babies. Sarah loved being a mother. That was her greatest accomplishment in life.”

Guin added despite the limited time the family had with Carter, Ashton and Aubree, they are grateful to have them in their lives and she will always remember the smiles and laughs.

“Many of us lost a daughter, sister, niece, nephew, cousin-the list goes on. Say their names. Do not let their light burn out. Come light a candle with us tonight [June 3] and remember Sarah, Carter, Ashton and Aubree,” stated Guin. “I want to remind everyone to hold their loved ones extra close and never forget to say I love you. We have a GoFundMe set up as it is a lot to bury four family members at once.”

The family of Justin More, the father of Sarah’s youngest daughter sent this statement:

Our family is devastated by the horrific events that took place yesterday. The senseless death of Aubree, her two brothers and her mother are too difficult to fathom. Aubree was the most beautiful soul and so much fun to be around. She made the biggest impact on all of our lives in her short time with us. Her smile would light up any room she would walk in. Sarah, Ashton, Carter and Aubree did not deserve to have their lives taken away so unexpectedly. No amount of justice will heal the pain we feel in our hearts. Please pray for the families of all victims involved and respect our privacy, as we all need time to process and heal from this tragedy. The family of Justin More, Aubree’s Father

Back in 2019, Zent worked at Once Upon A Child. Two of her former coworkers who did not want to give their names say they are still in complete shock. When Zent started working there she was pregnant with Aubree.

“She was always in a good mood, I don’t think she ever had a bad day,” said one of Zent’s former coworkers. “There was one time she came in for the Easter pictures, at the time she only had the three, the two boys and the daughter. She gave her son a ring pop or something before the photos <laughs>, so he had a blue mouth <laughs>. Like I will never forget that because she was doing a Easter pic and her son had a blue mouth.”

"She had the prettiest little eyes." Loved ones are devastated after the horrific quadruple killing, that left a woman and three children dead. Tonight at 5 and 6 we will hear from those who knew them. pic.twitter.com/gIiUZEUhYv — Briana Brownlee (@BreBrownleeTV) June 3, 2021

The coworker added that she remembered when Zent was picking out a name for her youngest daughter Aubree. She said that Zent was excited about the name and wanted it spelled with the two “e’s.”

“She [Aubree], was just a little cutie, she had the prettiest little eyes, her [Sarah] kids definitely had her eyes, she was always smiling and she had those little round cheeks, and they were just pink, with a cute little button nose,” said the coworker.

The family has started a GoFundMe* page to help pay for the expenses for all four victims. Click here, if you would like to donate.

*WANE.com does not assure that the monies or donations deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a donation, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.