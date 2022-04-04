FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Pacific Defense pairs up with the NIIC to make Fort Wayne its first home in the Midwest.

Pacific Defense, a company that makes electromagnetic spectrum technology solutions for the Department of Defense, will open a new office in Fort Wayne.

The office space will be leased out by Northeast Indiana Innovation Center (NIIC). The workspace will be Pacific Defense’s first location in the Midwest, despite having some remote workers already from Fort Wayne.

According to Mike Fritsch, the CEO of NIIC, this move adds to the already known defense sector of Fort Wayne. It seems the NIIC is very excited to add Pacific Defense to their facility, and are hoping it will positively affect their other ventures, as Fritsch added, “We’re proud to welcome Pacific Defense to The NIIC.”