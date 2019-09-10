Nicklaus talks golf, Sycamore Hills, and Tiger in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Golfing legend Jack Nicklaus aptly wrapped up two days of golf at Sycamore Hills by holing a 35-foot putt on Tuesday on the 18th hole of the Sycamore Hills National Pro Scratch Invitational.

JACK FREAKIN' NICKLAUS!!! The Golden Bear's still got it! @jacknicklaus holed out on 18 from 35 feet to wrap up play at @SycamoreHillsFW for the National Pro Scratch Invitational today! @sctop10 #SCtop10 @wane15 pic.twitter.com/Nbs3Zkgy78 — Glenn Marini (@GlennMariniWANE) September 10, 2019

Nicklaus, who played with friend and local business leader Tom Kelley, designed the course that debuted in 1989. He says he’s played Sycamore a handful of times, but this was his first time back since the course was redesigned about seven years ago.

Nicklaus hold the record with 18 wins at majors, with Tigers Woods second at 15. Nicklaus won the Masters six times.