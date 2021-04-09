Next Level Jobs looks to fill need in health care

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Jobs in the medical field are some of the most in-demand jobs currently on the market and it’s also one of the several programs offered by Indiana’s Next Level Jobs program.



Fort Wayne native Jenny Wellman spent her life working in hospitality, but when COVID-19 left her unemployed the events coordinator went searching for new opportunities. That’s when she went to Indiana’s Next Level Jobs program and signed up to learn about the medical field.

“I decided that they are giving it to me so I am going to take advance and try to further myself and career and something new so I could hopefully,” Jenny Wellmans said.

Indiana’s Next Level Jobs provides free state-wide training in high-paying, in-demand industries.

Recently the program teamed up with MedCerts to help fill jobs in the medical field and get Indiana back to work.

The program will let any Hoosier resident with a high school diploma train for medical jobs at no cost, and in just a few months they can be placed in a fast-growing career. So far more than 1,000 Indiana residents have gotten trained in the program.

“It’s pretty exciting that they have this opportunity to get some training, at no cost to them, to get a better life opportunity and a better career opportunity,” Sandy Mead said.

The program funding is thanks to Cares Act. However, the funding is set to run out within the next 30 days. For those looking for a career switch or to learn a new scale for free, time is running out.

“Healthcare whether it’s in a medical office, a medical assistant program, there’s also going to be a need and that’s because of the growth. And it’s not going away,” Mead said.

If you are thinking about applying for the grant you have to be committed and completed by September 30th. To apply click here.