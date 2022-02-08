Nexstar gifts $5,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters on 50th Anniversary

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation gifted the non-profit organization Big Brothers Big Sisters with $5,000, celebrating its 50th Anniversary Tuesday morning. The city lit the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge in green to show it’s support of the Big Brothers Big Sisters’ mission, creating and supporting one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth.

Big Brothers Big Sisters also announced their partnership with Citilink with their new Big Brothers Big Sisters branded Citilink bus. Josette Rider, Chief Executive Officer of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana says this bus will serve the community of Fort Wayne by providing transportation and spreading the word for the need of mentoring. Rider also mentioned that this grant will go towards the company’s plans for this year.

“This 5,000 dollars is going to help us have birthday parties, zoo events, we’re going to honor our past mentors, we’ve had over 25,000 littles in our program over the past 50 years,” Rider said, “not just to tell the stories of longevity and success, but to use it to really inspire people to step up and say I can be a Big, because we have such a significant need for mentors.”

Tom Antisdel, Vice President and General Manager of WANE-TV presented the $5,000 check during the 50th anniversary celebration and partnership launch.

“Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana does amazing work and provides much needed guidance to the youngsters it serves,” Antisdel said, “For 50 years, this organization has made a real difference in the community and helped propel thousands of boys and girls to meaningful and successful lives—we are very proud of our relationship with Big Brothers Big Sisters.”

If you would like to support Big Brothers Big Sisters, there are a few ways that you can. They are always accepting donations and looking for mentors to join and help them accomplish their mission of giving back to “littles” in the community. Interested in becoming a Big Brother or Big Sister? You can find the application here.