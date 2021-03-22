Newsfeed Now: Miami Beach is reaching a breaking point with Spring Breakers, A perfect wedding takes a dive

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(AP) – Pointing to over 1,000 arrests in one of the nation’s top party spots, Miami Beach officials warned Sunday that the unruly spring break crowd gathering by the thousands, fighting in the streets, destroying restaurant property and refusing to wear masks has become a serious threat to public safety.

Other stories in today’s show:

(Nexstar) – The CDC announced new school guidelines that will make it easier for schools to open, including allowing some students to sit closer together.

The new CDC guidelines say elementary school students only need to maintain 3 feet of physical distance in the classroom.

Airlines and others in the travel industry are throwing their support behind so-called vaccine passports to boost pandemic-depressed travel, and authorities in Europe could embrace the idea quickly enough for the peak summer vacation season.

First, you land the appointment, then you get the vaccine. But could your vaccine card be another opportunity for fraud?

A local expert says sharing your COVID-19 vaccination card online and through social media could become a breeding ground for fraud. Bad guys are stealing the information they contain from social media. Worse, experts say there is no reliable place to report it.

With half of the Sweet 16 in place, it’s time for the rest of the field to come into shape.

Teams will play eight games at Indianapolis venues Monday as they hope to advance to the next round.

Many people choose to get married at Lake Tahoe, but when it came time for the ring things didn’t go as planned for one recently married couple.

It was a perfect Tahoe wedding…Almost.

