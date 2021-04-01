New Wolf House providing programming for those in need

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Associated Churches of Fort Wayne and Allen County cut the ribbon on the new Wolf Mission House offering unique and specialized programs for those in need. The new building is at 624 East Wayne Street just behind the Associated Church offices.

The Wolf Mission House’s inviting and welcoming design offers programs to vulnerable teens, new moms, and grieving adults. Each program focuses on four main components: spirituality, hospitality, creativity, and nutrition.

“The Wolf Mission House will provide a unique opportunity to engage our community in purposeful gathering,” said Rev. Roger Reece, executive pastor at Associated Churches. “It will be a place where life-giving, faith-filled conversations take place. This is where guests leave feeling known and encouraged to explore God’s richness.”

Paul and Carolyn Wolf and a host of other donors funded the new building. If interested in touring the new building, call the office of Associated Churches and they will provide a tour. That phone number is 260-422-3528.

Ribbon Cutting for the new Wolf Mission House

The Associated Churches of Fort Wayne and Allen County was created in 1944 by representatives from 23 churches. Today, Associated Churches is a unique faith-based organization that brings together 7,800 volunteers from over 130 congregations to pray, serve, and work together to improve our community and respond to those in need. Learn more at associatedchurches.org.