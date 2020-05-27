New subdivisions, N. Anthony buildings among projects approved in commissions’ return to business

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Several projects, including two subdivisions and a plan to revive land that once held a grocery store, have been approved by the Fort Wayne and Allen County Plan Commissions. The commissions held in-person meetings Wednesday, with social distancing modifications in place, for the first time since March.

Plan approved to replace old Scott’s store

Perhaps the most notable project moving forward in the approval process involves the construction of three new buildings at N. Anthony Blvd. and Crescent Avenue.

A primary development plan was presented to the Fort Wayne Plan Commission, showing what has been in the works to replace the razed Scott’s grocery store on that lot.

The new buildings include the largest building over the former Scott’s land, as well as a smaller building to the west and another on the south end of property, near Crescent Ave.

The Rogers family, who owns the land, does not yet have tenants lined up to fill the three proposed buildings. John Rogers told the commission the family wants to see new businesses move into the lot after eight years of sitting mostly quiet.

Two subdivisions move forward in approval process

Two housing additions were given nods of approval by the Allen County Plan Commission Wednesday.

The first set of requests presented were for Tega Cay, Applegate Mannor and Applegate Hollow. The neighborhoods have been designed to rise in place of fields and in a wooded area between Notestine, Wheelock and Eby Roads. The plans include a combined 113 lots, with access to Wheelock Road and Eby Road.

Several neighbors voiced their concerns in the meeting, worried about flooding and seeing standing water after rainfall. The Allen County Surveyor’s Office shared a letter with the commission noting a failing sewer system in the area.

A representative for the developer added that his group would work with the surveyor to improve the sewer system to alleviate flooding, knowing the work could be done at the developer’s expense.

That’s also the case for any improvements along the streets. Several neighbors questioned if the county roads could handle the increased traffic. The county highway department requested a traffic study to be done ahead of construction, which could begin late summer or fall.

The Allen County Plan Commission also approved a primary plat and rezoning petition for Quinlado, a 33-lot, single-family residential subdivision. It has been planned along Yellow River Road between O’Day Road and Arcola Road.

Fort Wayne Metals plans training area in vacant building

The people with Fort Wayne Metals have planned to take over a vacant building at the intersection of Lafayette Street and Hanna Street.

A representative for the company told the Fort Wayne Plan Commission Wednesday that the company was looking to expand their company to a property that has access to public transportation.

Among other things, the facility has been planned to hold training space to help new employees transition to a career with the company’s location near Fort Wayne International Airport.

The Plan Commission voted to approve rezoning requests by Quion Enterprises, LLC, moving the project forward.

Social distancing changes made in meetings

In order to follow the CDC and Governor Eric Holcomb’s social distancing guidelines, several changes have been made to the Plan Commission meetings in Citizen’s Square council rooms.

Chairs in the Citizens Square council discussion room are marked ‘not available’ to encourage social distancing during meetings. Only two seats were made available to be sat in per row.

Those changes include limiting the amount of people in the meeting room, only allowing two seats per row to be sat in, providing an overflow room with a live stream of the meeting, staggering the times of agenda items and sterilization of seats as they are emptied.