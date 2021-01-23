New studio offers classes with many health benefits

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new yoga studio in Fort Wayne is offering now offering classes that provide a variety of health benefits. On Thursday, YogaSix opened the third studio in the state here in Fort Wayne at Jefferson Pointe Shopping Center. The studio offers six different classes to participate in.

The studio engages each of your senses offering heat, aroma therapy, and light therapy throughout the experience. Throughout this week they are offering free classes to get a taste of what they offer. Classes include Y6 101, Y6 Restore, Y6 Slow Flow, Y6 Hot, Y6 Power, and Y6 Sculpt & Flow. Visit their website to sign up to view classes and times.

The unique ventilation system in the studio allows for pure, clean air to flow in every 15 minutes. Cleanliness procedures are in place after each class for the studio and equipment. The studio allows for social distancing throughout the classes.

The other studios in Indiana are located in Carmel and Indianapolis.