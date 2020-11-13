New sculpture revealed for Botanical Conservatory entrance

Megaflora designed by Cary Shafer is planned to rise at the entrance of Foellinger-Friemann Botanical Conservatory.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 31′ tall sculpture has been designed to rise near the entrance of Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, replacing another design revealed one year ago.

Megaflora, designed by Cary Shafer, is a mix of limestone and steel. If the project clears all approval votes, the sculpture will tower over the southwest corner Jefferson Blvd. and Calhoun St. downtown.

Shafer submitted the initial design for the project, MetaVine, but work on the project was nixed because of some engineering issues.