PIONEER, Ohio (WANE) — A multimillion-dollar land-based salmon farm broke ground today in Pioneer, Ohio. Farm producer, AquaBounty, CRB, and several partners celebrated the groundbreaking event today.

The project is estimated to cost around $290 million to $320 million-plus an additional $30 million for potential contingencies. While AquaBounty hasn’t announced an official completion date for the farm, they plan to commercially stock salmon eggs by late 2023.

The new facility is expected to bring in more than 100 new jobs to the community.

The new farm is said to be the company’s largest, around 479,000 square feet. The salmon itself will be raised in large freshwater tanks and is expected to raise 10,000 metric tons of salmon each year.

Large freshwater tanks that salmon will be raised in.

“AquaBounty’s facility demonstrates the bold vision necessary to defeating food insecurity on a

global scale,” said Ryan Schroeder, President of CRB. “We are extremely humbled and grateful

that our integrated ONEsolution approach is playing a key role in uniting that vision with

execution methods designed to deliver projects on schedule, on budget and with high quality.”