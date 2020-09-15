New public art display at the Indiana Michigan Power Center Plaza

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Art This Way and Fort Wayne Downtown Improvement District announced Monday that there is a new art display on the plaza at Indiana Michigan Power Center as well as around the city.

This past weekend, more than a dozen artists were invited to create murals that advocate for a more inclusive world, and to highlight businesses and organizations with that goal.

“I am always happy to help out and use my creativity when it comes to such positive organizations and promoting diversity. I am honored to be a part of this exciting activity,” said mural artist Jeff Pilkinton.

The artwork on the plaza at Indiana Michigan Power Center will remain on display from Sept. 14 through early Nov. The public is welcome to visit the plaza and photograph this art installation, the release said.

“The importance around diversity and inclusion is fundamental to the people at Indiana Michigan Power who keep the lights on 24/7 and power the lives and business in the area,” said Toby Thomas, President and COO, Indiana Michigan Power. “We are thrilled to be a part of this expression of art along Art This Way and emphasizing the need to treat everyone equally.”

The artwork on display on the plaza at Indiana Michigan Power Center is one of many public art initiatives in Downtown Fort Wayne, including:

Seven Art This Way murals at 222 Pearl St.

JUURI’s Art This Way mural at 128 W. Wayne St.

Jeremy Stroup’s Art This Way mural at Grand St. and Calhoun St.

Additionally, Make It Your Own Mural Fest brought artist team Key Detail, and the creation of their 5,000 square foot mural

The artwork will eventually be donated to the following organizations: Amani Family Services, Center for Nonviolence and Arts United, Girlz Rock, Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne and Fort Wayne UNITED.

Other artists who participated include: Jasmine Pilkinton, Isis Shaw, Jasmine A’shadieeyah, Sara Scott, Sarah Moloney, Seddrick Lorick, Theoplis Smith III, Jaliyah Rice, Nigel Roper, Stephen Sauick, Terrence Jackson, Madison Wallace, Christina Aguilar and Drece Guy.