New partnership to help Fort Wayne community

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) – A new partnership in the city will help eager homeowners here in Fort Wayne.

Habitat for Humanity and Fort Wayne Nissan are joining forces to help put families into homes.

The three year partnership will help Habitat reach its goal of building 20 homes a year by next year.

Each time a customer comes in for a service, the dealership will done a dollar to the organization. The dealership will also donate $10 for each new or used car that is sold.

“The Bob Rohrman family reached out to us and said we really want to get involved and impact the community in a real way where we can see the results of that. It’s a real unique type of partnership.” Michael Kuhn, Family and Brand Advocate for Habitat

The partnership will make a big impact on communities where families may be struggling. General manager of Fort Wayne Nissan is not only excited about the partnership, but making an impact on his community and others.

“Growing up in Fort Wayne, born and raised, it’s extremely important for me to give back to families that need help and what better way than to put them in a house that their family can grow a long time into the future. That for me made a big impact.” Jeremy Todd, General manager of Bob Rohrman Fort Wayne Nissan and Infinity

Habitat has a goal of raising one hundred thousand dollars.