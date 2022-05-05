FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Need something new to do in Fort Wayne? You could be able to take a train ride with the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society later this year.

On Thursday, The Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society announced its partnership with the Indiana Northeast Railroad Company to operate a number of passenger train excursions.

Beginning later this year, the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society will operate a series of passenger train trips, educational programs, and special events over the Indiana Northeastern, a 100-mile railroad line that connects Indiana, Ohio, and Michigan.

They hope to focus on history and education as well, hosting education programs alongside special events.

With the partnership, their railroads will now become home to the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society’s trains, attractions, and activities.

Kelly Lynch, the vice president of the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society, promises that the Indiana rail experience will offer something for everybody.

“We are envisioning a number of programs and events from field trips for high school and middle school students, ice cream trains for young families looking to beat the heat, wine, whisky, and cigar trains for the adults and couples looking for something to do on a summer evening, a fall color trip,” Lynch synch said.

If you want to stay up to date with the events The Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society will be hosting with the Indiana Northeast Railroad company you can sign up for updates.